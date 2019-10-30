Main 

Indian schools’ students to submit electricity account number

Muscat: The Ministry of Education has urged students of all Indian schools in Muscat to submit the electricity account number as part of the Census 2020 process.

Details have to be submitted before November 1, a circular issued by the respective schools said.
Parents are requested to submit the electricity account number of their residence at the link or a form, which has been provided by the individual schools.

Census 2020 is the first electronic census that will not involve field visits by the authorities to update information.

As per the process, all citizens and residents have been urged to update the details of their electricity bill.

Also, every citizen and resident of the Sultanate is required to register and update his/her current address in the Civil Register System accompanied by the electricity bill for the property he/she owns and rent.

As part of the Sultanate’s E-Census national campaign entitled Your Data Your Identity, the Royal Oman Police said all citizens and residents to update their personal data.

