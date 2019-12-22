Main 

Indian External Affairs Minister visits Oman on Dec 24

Muscat: Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will meet Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs during his visit to Oman on December 24.

Besides holding meetings on matters of mutual interest, an agreement for cooperation in the field of Maritime Transport will be signed during the visit.

Dr Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community in Muscat during the visit, according to the Indian Embassy sources in Oman.

“Oman is a strategic partner of India and the two countries are linked closely by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations. India is among Oman’s top trading partners. During 2018-19, bilateral trade stood at $5 billion,” a statement said.

 

