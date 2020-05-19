Indian Embassy: Travel agencies not allowed to collect repatriation data

Muscat: The Embassy of India said on Tuesday that it has not authorized any travel agency/organization to gather information of people interested in traveling to India.

Those interested have been requested to register at bit.ly/2Sl45AS.

“It has been brought to our notice that certain travel agencies/organizations are collecting information from Indian nationals wanting to return to India and claiming to have embassy’s approval to do so.”

Meanwhile, the fourth flight under India’s repatriation mission left for the South Indian state of Hyderabad with 177 passengers.

The flight IX 818 included stranded passengers who were on visit visas to Oman and had medical emergencies.

To facilitate the return of stranded nationals in Oman, India is operating eight special flights between May 17 and 23.

The flights to follow are Muscat – Bangalore ( May 20), Salalah – Kozhikode (May 20), Muscat – Delhi (May 21), Muscat – Kannur (May 22), Muscat – Kochi (May 23), and Muscat – Trivandrum, and Muscat – Gaya (May 23).

In the second phase, there are flights from Muscat to different destinations in India outside Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

As in the case of two earlier flights, the passenger lists for all eight flights are finalized by the Embassy on the basis of the registration made by the nationals on its website.

Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline to shortlisted persons.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements to board the flight.