Indian Embassy in Oman warns of extortion racket

Muscat: Indian Embassy in Muscat has warned the nationals of an extortion racket.
“It has come to the notice of Embassy, that some miscreants are making spurious calls to Indian nationals by masking Indian Embassy’s fax no. 24692791 for extorting money. Please note, Embassy never makes such requests,” the embassy said in a statement.
The Embassy requested Omani authorities to investigate and take necessary action, and urged the Indian community to be cautious and inform the Embassy on 24684500 in case such calls are received.

