Indian Chief of Air Staff received

MUSCAT: Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), received at Al Shafaq Club in Muscat on Wednesday Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the friendly Republic of India, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and viewpoints, besides discussing a range of matters of common concern in the military field.

The meeting was attended by Air Commodore Nasser bin Said al Saadi, Director-General of Operations, Air Commodore Amer bin Ali al Khalifain, Director-General of Administration and Human Resources at RAFO Command and the Military Attaché of the Indian Embassy in Muscat. — ONA

Related