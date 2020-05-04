India to facilitate return of stranded nationals from May 7

The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. Indian Embassies will be are preparing a list of Indian citizens choosing to return home. This facility would be made available on payment basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7.

“On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.”

State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine, and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective States.