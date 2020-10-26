India records its lowest daily fatalities since July

Muscat: In a big respite, India recorded its lowest daily fatalities since July.

India added 480 cases to its death toll on October 25, its lowest daily fatalities count in the last 108 days. India’s overall death toll currently stands at 119,014.

The country had been adding over 1,000 deaths daily throughout September before witnessing a drop since the start of the current month.

According to the health ministry data, 45,148 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 7,909,959.