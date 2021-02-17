India issues travel guidelines for incoming passengers

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a new list of regulations for travellers who are flying from other countries to India.

All passengers must register on Air Suvidha portal after filling the self-reporting through the online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/aphoregistration at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

All passengers must complete e-submission of Self-Declaration Forms (SDF) at newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration before check-in.

For seeking exemption from institutional quarantine, passengers must submit an exemption form through newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report at least 72 hours before boarding.

Passengers travelling to Mumbai would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotels for seven days.

All passengers transiting to onward domestic flights in India should hold a valid negative Covid-19 test report for travel exemptions.

All international passengers arriving in Karnataka from any country shall have Covid-19 negative certificate (issued within 72 hours from the time of departure), otherwise, they will be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the port of entry.

All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu must carry a valid Negative Covid-19 test report, issued within 72 hours from the time of departure.

All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu should carry auto-generated TN e-Pass (http://tnepass.tneag.org).

All passengers travelling to Kerala must register on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal before commencement of journey through covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/