India extends ban on International flights till Nov 30

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in India has been extended till November 30, the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.

“However, the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Indian aviation regulator said in a circular.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral ‘air bubble’ arrangements with selected countries since July.

Currently, those wanting to travel internationally will have to depend on air bubble arrangements India enters into. As of now, India has entered an air bubble or transport corridor arrangements with 19 countries. These are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the US.

In addition, Vande Bharat flights to several countries are being operated. Industry sources have alluded that given the nature of the pandemic, it seems likely that regular commercial operations on international sectors may remain suspended till as late as March 2021.