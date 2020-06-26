India extends ban on international flights, except on selected routes

Muscat: Scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India will remain suspended until July 15, a circular released by the Indian Embassy said on Friday.

International scheduled flights may be allowed on the selected routes on case to case basis, the circular added.

The decision shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and nights specifically approved by DGCA.

All passenger flights were suspended when the country went into lockdown in to contain the spread of coronavirus. Domestic flights resumed on May 25.

Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled paid international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 6 by the central government.