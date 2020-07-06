World 

India extends ban on international flight operations

Muscat: India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular on Friday extending the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from the country till July 31.

The development comes exactly a week after the suspension on oversees air services was extended till July 15. The regulator said the validity of the earlier circular has been extended till 11.59 p.m. of July 31.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” the circular read. Last month, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the re-commencement of international flight services will depend on factors like ‘border acceptance’ norms in the arriving country and the traffic demand.

 

