India adds more flights under Vande Bharat mission

All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets.

The passengers, after registering on the online form may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.

However, priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.