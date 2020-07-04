India adds five more repatriation flights in Phase 4

Muscat: India has included five more flights from Oman in Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission, in addition to the six flights announced earlier.

The five new flights announced on Saturday are:

July 10 – Muscat Hyderabad

July 12 – Muscat Ahmedabad

July 13 – Muscat Bengaluru

July 15 – Muscat Srinagar

July 16 – Muscat Lucknow

S.no Date From To 1. 8 July 2020 Muscat Delhi 2. 8 July 2020 Muscat Chennai 3. 11 July 2020 Muscat Lucknow 4. 12 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum 5. 13 July 2020 Muscat Hyderabad 6. 14 July 2020 Muscat Bengaluru/Mangaluru

As in the case of flights operated earlier under Vande Bharat Mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through email/telephone. The Embassy will then share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.