India adds 21 flights under repatriation mission

Muscat: India has added more flights from Oman under Phase 6 of Vande Bharat repatriation Mission, starting September 1.

As in the case of flights operated earlier under Vande Bharat Mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it.

Passengers are requested to provide details and confirmation to travel on a particular flight on the online form https://forms.gle/V1ueBAzUD7VqDU2g9 for VBM Phase 6.

All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets. The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattaya (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India)

directly to book tickets on a first come first serve basis.

However, priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel,

including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements

in order to board the flight.