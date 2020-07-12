India adds 20 more flights under repatriation mission
Muscat: India has added 20 more flights from Oman in Phase 4 of Vande Bharat repatriation.
Indian nationals who wish to travel in these flights will have to confirm and provide information using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_nfcvjVdeADm-yio9MHUqcpBuOIKxqQgpd7DF0bbLrx-vQA/viewform
The schedules are as follows:
17 July 2020 Muscat Vijayawada
18 July 2020 Muscat Chennai
18 July 2020 Muscat Delhi
20 July 2020 Muscat Hyderabad
21 July 2020 Muscat Mumbai
21 July 2020 Muscat Kochi
21 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
22 July 2020 Muscat Bangalore/ Mangalore
23 July 2020 Muscat Chennai
23 July 2020 Muscat Amristar
24 July 2020 Muscat Vijayawada
25 July 2020 Muscat Kochi
26 July 2020 Muscat Delhi
26 July 2020 Muscat Calicut
27 July 2020 Muscat Lucknow
28 July 2020 Muscat Jaipur
29 July 2020 Muscat Mumbai
30 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum
31 July 2020 Muscat Bangalore/ Mangalore
31 July 2020 Muscat Calicut
Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations. The Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through online webform/email/telephone.
The Embassy will share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be
contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.
The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in
order to board the flight.