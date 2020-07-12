India adds 20 more flights under repatriation mission

Muscat: India has added 20 more flights from Oman in Phase 4 of Vande Bharat repatriation.

Indian nationals who wish to travel in these flights will have to confirm and provide information using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_nfcvjVdeADm-yio9MHUqcpBuOIKxqQgpd7DF0bbLrx-vQA/viewform

The schedules are as follows:

17 July 2020 Muscat Vijayawada

18 July 2020 Muscat Chennai

18 July 2020 Muscat Delhi

20 July 2020 Muscat Hyderabad

21 July 2020 Muscat Mumbai

21 July 2020 Muscat Kochi

21 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum

22 July 2020 Muscat Bangalore/ Mangalore

23 July 2020 Muscat Chennai

23 July 2020 Muscat Amristar

24 July 2020 Muscat Vijayawada

25 July 2020 Muscat Kochi

26 July 2020 Muscat Delhi

26 July 2020 Muscat Calicut

27 July 2020 Muscat Lucknow

28 July 2020 Muscat Jaipur

29 July 2020 Muscat Mumbai

30 July 2020 Muscat Trivandrum

31 July 2020 Muscat Bangalore/ Mangalore

31 July 2020 Muscat Calicut

Passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it. Priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations. The Embassy will be contacting the shortlisted people for each flight directly through online webform/email/telephone.

The Embassy will share the list of short-listed people with Air India and all such people will be

contacted by Air India for booking of tickets.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only to shortlisted persons. All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in

order to board the flight.