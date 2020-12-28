Increment reduction for state employees

Muscat: To spare the lower-income groups from the effects that may result from some of the measures taken by the government in light of the financial and economic conditions, the Ministry of Finance issued a financial circular approving the disbursement of the annual periodic allowance (increment) for state employees for the year 2021.

Employees whose total salary is less than RO 900 will get 100 per cent increment while other employees who are drawing RO 900 or more will get 50 per cent of the increment. The decision applies to all government ministries, civil, military and security government units, public bodies and institutions, and government companies for the year 2021.

