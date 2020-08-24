In the service of the nation and its people

It is very important for the newly appointed ministers and officials, regardless of their position in government, not to lose sight of the fact that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has named them, first and foremost, to serve the Omani nation and its people. This requires that they show humility towards others, be resolute in addressing citizens’ issues, fight bureaucracy, and combat corruption. Bureaucracy is a bane when the legitimate interests and concerns of citizens are not addressed promptly and effectively.

It’s clear to everyone that positions in high office do not last forever. But good deeds, integrity, and a selfless commitment to the responsibilities of the office will leave a lasting legacy. Around the world, we see examples of how some ministers shun privilege when going about their normal official work. They commute using public transport or use their own personal vehicles to get to the office or to go about their tasks. We too can be inspired by such examples.

We should shun expenditure in lavish offices with ostentatious design and architecture that will cost the exchequer sizable amounts to operate and maintain, aside from recurrent electricity, water, and other costs. Instead, we should keep in mind the government’s commitment to reducing costs and thereby easing the growing fiscal deficit.

The merger and consolidation of different government ministries and bodies will result in the transfer of employees and thereby free up space, which can be used for exhibitions and museums. In many countries around the world, such free space is leased to private businesses to help generate revenue. This can be explored in Oman as well.

The Sultanate is on the verge of achieving more good things in the new era of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for the country and its people. Oman is blessed with many resources and well-developed infrastructure in a number of economic sectors, but it needs competent and inspirational officials to unlock this potential by harnessing modern technology and innovation to fuel development across the length and breadth of the Sultanate – from Musandam Governorate in the north to the land of frankincense in Dhofar in the south. This is the fervent aspiration of citizens in the coming period.