In Syria, Yarmuk residents plan return to war-torn Palestinian camp

YARMUK, Syria: When Syrian authorities said they would allow returns to the war-ravaged Yarmuk camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Damascus, Issa al Loubani rushed to sign up and quickly started repairing his home.

Hundreds of former residents have already requested permission to go back to the settlement, home to 160,000 Palestinian refugees and some Syrian families before the conflict broke out in 2011.

More than 400 families have returned in the last few months because they cannot afford to rent homes elsewhere after years of displacement, the United Nations said in early November.

Loubani, who first left in 2012, is determined to join their ranks even if the windows of his wrecked apartment are still covered with plastic sheeting.

“Our flat needs major work, but it’s better than paying rent’’, said Loubani, who has been living in a Damascus apartment with his wife and daughter.

“We still need electricity, running water, and to clear rubble from the streets” before moving back in, the 48-year-old Palestinian refugee said from Yarmuk.

Syrian government and allied forces retook the camp in 2018 from the IS group.

But two years on, reconstruction has been slow and the scars of war remain visible.

The walls of Loubani’s building are pockmarked with bullet holes.

Neighbouring blocks have had their facades blown off or seen their balconies cave.

Some structures have

collapsed entirely following years of bombardment and heavy fighting. — AFP

