In Brazil’s pampas, a Triassic Park once flourished

‘Hooked claws’ –

The first Gnathovorax skeleton was found in 2014 at Sao Joao do Polesine, a small town located about 300 kilometers (200 miles) west of the state capital Porto Alegre.

Dating back more than 230 million years, it was one of the oldest and best preserved dinosaur fossils ever found — the skeleton was nearly complete.

It’s one of the oldest meat-eating dinosaurs ever identified.

“The fact that it is in such good condition allowed us to glean a large amount of information about its anatomy,” Muller told AFP.

“It was a bipedal dinosaur that walked on its hind legs and had hooked claws to trap its prey,” added the researcher, whose study was published last month in PeerJ — the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences.

The Gnathovorax was only about 1.5 meters tall, and weighed about 70 to 80 kilos (150-175 pounds), Muller said.

Some of those characteristics were similar to those of T.rex, which appeared more than 150 million years later in North America at the very end of the Cretaceous period.

That dino could grow to more than 12 meters, but it was not a distant cousin to the Gnathovorax, which instead belongs to the Herrerasauridae family of dinosaurs of the Triassic period.

It appears to be more closely linked to other species whose fossils were found in Brazil and Argentina.

During the Triassic era, the continents were not separated as they are now, and dinosaurs were smaller than those that would follow in the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

These dinosaurs eventually vanished in a massive flood plain.

“We’ve discovered numerous fossils across the region and there are surely more. The type of sediment that we have here is ideal for preserving fossils,” Muller said.

“The future is promising.”