In a blow to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scores big win
Joe Biden rolled to commanding victories in pivotal Michigan and two other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders’ fading White House bid.
Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama, won over voters of all types to easily capture Missouri and Mississippi on a day when six states made their choices in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.
The sweeping wins on Tuesday put Biden, 77, on a path to the nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while narrowing the path for Sanders, 78, who had hoped for an upset win in Michigan to keep his White House hopes alive.
Sanders’ loss in a state he won in the 2016 Democratic primary will increase pressure on the democratic socialist U.S. senator from Vermont to exit the race and help Democrats prepare for a bruising election campaign against Trump.
Voters across the states that voted on Tuesday said they trusted Biden more to handle a major crisis by roughly 2-to-1 over Sanders, exit polls by Edison Research showed, a possible sign the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak helped increase Biden’s appeal as a steady and experienced hand.
Speaking in Philadelphia, Biden thanked Sanders and his supporters for their energy and passion and appealed for party unity.