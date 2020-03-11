In a blow to Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden scores big win

Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama, won over voters of all types to easily capture Missouri and Mississippi on a day when six states made their choices in the race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.

The sweeping wins on Tuesday put Biden, 77, on a path to the nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, while narrowing the path for Sanders, 78, who had hoped for an upset win in Michigan to keep his White House hopes alive.

Sanders’ loss in a state he won in the 2016 Democratic primary will increase pressure on the democratic socialist U.S. senator from Vermont to exit the race and help Democrats prepare for a bruising election campaign against Trump.

Voters across the states that voted on Tuesday said they trusted Biden more to handle a major crisis by roughly 2-to-1 over Sanders, exit polls by Edison Research showed, a possible sign the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak helped increase Biden’s appeal as a steady and experienced hand.

Speaking in Philadelphia, Biden thanked Sanders and his supporters for their energy and passion and appealed for party unity.