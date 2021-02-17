Importance of training, competency in business success

Training and competency development are key imperatives for businesses and organisations, whether in the public or private sector.

Despite the restrictions and lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic nearly a year ago, organisations continue to support the training of Omani cadres based on their organisational or corporate goals.

Productivity and work efficiency, along with proper management of time, are pivotal factors for the success of any organisation.

Innovation and technology have made it possible for people to perform their work remotely away from their offices.

Thanks to the Internet, social media and other technologies, they can work seamlessly and effectively with their colleagues wherever they are located.

Indeed, many successful organisations depend on digitalisation to enable their employees to perform their daily work remotely, regardless of whether the latter at sitting at home, in their garden, the middle of the desert or out at sea.

Technology has made it possible for individuals to continue to be productive while working at their own pace and in their own environment.

While some people face challenges in managing their time properly, it is imperative that they deliver as per deadlines allotted to them.

Experts advise that we should be prudent in utilising our valuable time in, for example, needlessly browsing through e-mails for many hours while leaving our main work pending.

It is also important for the employee not to postpone their daily work; they should remain focused and resolved to complete their work regardless of their circumstances and distractions.

Employees should manage their time carefully and strictly, which will reflect on their productivity and sense of responsibility.

Those who have risen up the ranks in their organisations owe their success to their ability to better manage their time, prioritise their work and keep less important tasks for later.

High productivity is not achieved as a result of leisureliness, relaxation, fun and sleep, but through diligence and eagerness to complete your tasks efficiency. Such people eventually become leaders in their organisations.

We are now living in a complex era, thanks in part to the pandemic that has disrupted they we live and work.

It is important, therefore, that businesses and organisations appoint managers who have the skills and experience to handle challenges; that they have the ability to keep their staff well-motivated; that they can recognise and reward creativity and innovative, and are able to combine leadership and management in nurturing the growth of a high-performing workforce.