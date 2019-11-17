Ibri blank Al Ittifaq to clinch national junior table tennis title

MUSCAT, Nov 17 – Ibri team paddlers lifted the trophy of the National Junior Championship for teams category as they outplayed Al Ittifaq team 2-0 in the concluding match. The three days event was held at Suhar sports Complex for first time during November 14 to 16 under the organisation of Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC). Ibri team, coached by Syrian Adnan Fawgherji, has now sealed their domination on the title of the championship for the past few years. Ibri team (B) won the third place as they beat Dhofar club 2-1 in the third-fourth play-off.

Eng Omar al Abri, the acting CEO of Jusoor Company, was the chief guest of the event and gave away trophies to the top three paddlers in different sections in presence of Abdullah Ba Mukhalef, Chairman of OTTC and other officials. At the singles competitions, the Sultanate junior top paddler Ahmed al Riyami clinched the title of the tournament for the second consecutive time after beating his opponent Nasser al Zaabi 3-0. Al Riyami reached to the final as he beat Loqman al Farsi while Nasser al Zaabi secured slot in the concluding match as he won against Moahmmed al Jassasi in the semis. Loqman placed in third position as he outplayed al Jassasi in the third-fourth play-off.

The current edition of the championship allowed participation of more than one teams. The purpose of the new implemented rule is to give more chances for the players to present their skills and gain the required exposure. The nine teams which took part at the tournament were divided into seven groups. The top teams advanced into the knockout stages.