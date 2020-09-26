Main Travel World 

IATA calls for Covid-19 testing before departure

Muscat: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for the deployment of rapid, accurate, affordable, easy-to-operate, scalable, and systematic COVID-19 testing for all passengers before departure as an alternative to quarantine measures in order to re-establish global air connectivity.

IATA will work through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and with health authorities to implement this solution quickly.

ACI World has today reinforced industry calls for the widespread deployment of COVID-19 testing of international passengers before travel as an alternative to restrictive quarantine measures.

As a result of the pandemic, ACI recently revealed that the airport industry is anticipating global passenger numbers to decrease by 5.6 billion with an unprecedented $104.5 billion reduction in revenue, in 2020.

Airports represent 60% of aviation jobs and local economies have been heavily affected by the reduction of activity.

 

