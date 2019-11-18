Hyundai Motor’s global brand value rises 4.6pc

MUSCAT: Hyundai Motor Company has shown continuous growth of global brand value to secure its place within top 40 global companies for five consecutive years. Hyundai has shown a 4.6 per cent increase in global brand value, to rank 36th on Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2019 Rankings and sixth among automakers on the list.

According to Interbrand, the company’s brand value has risen 4.6 per cent from 2018 ($13.5 billion), reaching $14.1 billion.

Since entering the ranks of the top 100 companies in terms of brand value in 2005, Hyundai Motor has remained in the top 100 for 15 consecutive years. Starting from 2005, the company has seen its ranking rise 48 steps and its monetary brand value rise by $10 billion, achieving significant improvements overall. (Its brand ranking was 84th and brand value $3.5 billion in 2005)

In particular, Hyundai Motor has kept up an on-year growth of over four per cent this year amid the world economy’s protracted slowdown, and landed itself within the top 40 companies in terms of overall brand ranking for five straight years since 2015.

“Hyundai’s recent advance in brand value has been largely helped by its aggressive investments in hydrogen and continuous efforts to expand its business in future mobility technologies,” said Mike Rocha, Interbrand Brand Valuation Global Director. “In addition, Hyundai’s clear vision for a hydrogen-based society and its successful leap into the robotics business has amply demonstrated that the company is proactively responding to changes occurring in the future mobility industry.”

Hyundai Motor Group’s Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Vision 2030, a roadmap for expediting the process of a hydrogen society, expands production of fuel-cell systems production capacity to accelerate innovation beyond the automotive transportation sector for the realisation of a world run by clean energy. As the co-chair company of the Hydrogen Council, a worldwide alliance of 60 leading energy, transport and industry companies united by their long-term vision to nurture the hydrogen economy globally, the Group is also taking lead in the acceleration of the hydrogen-based energy transition.

Hyundai Motor is actively plowing its resources into future mobility as well. Moving out of the conventional paradigm of an automaker mainly selling vehicles, the company is diversifying its business portfolio over future mobility, encompassing robotics, micromobility, ridesharing, connectivity, and other areas. All of these innovations are playing an instrumental role in elevating its brand competitiveness throughout diverse sectors. Aside from the said developments, Hyundai Motor’s own effort to revamp its brand capacities is also one of the reasons for its high placement on the Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2019 Rankings.

