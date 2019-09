SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and Dublin-headquartered auto technology firm Aptiv said on Monday they are creating a 50:50 autonomous driving joint venture valued at $4 billion.

This marks the biggest bet made by Hyundai Motor Group, which is widely seen as a latecomer to the field of future mobility technology.

Hyundai Motor Group companies Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis will collectively contribute $1.6 billion in cash and $0.4 billion in vehicle engineering services, R&D resources and access to intellectual property, the two partners said in a joint statement.

The joint venture will begin testing fully driverless systems in 2020.

— Reuters

