Huge quantity of fruits, vegetables imported before Ramadhan

Muscat: The Central Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mawelah received 329 shipments weighing 6,580 tonnes of vegetables and fruits over the past 11 days.

An official of the Mawelah Central Market has said there is a large group of countries from which these shipments of vegetables and fruits were imported to meet the demand during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The imports are mostly from Jordan and Lebanon Yemen, India, Egypt, and South Africa.

He pointed out that the prices of vegetables and fruits in the central market are accessible to all and are subject to the law of supply and demand and the nature of the goods as they are perishable.