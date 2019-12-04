Huawei Mate 30 Pro now available in Oman

MUSCAT: Huawei Oman Consumer Business Group has unveiled the ground-breaking Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the king of smartphones has witnessed a growing local demand, Huawei fans in the Sultanate can now register their interest in acquiring the much-awaited device online from December 1 at https://consumer.huawei.com/om/.

Demo displays of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro are available in the Huawei Experience Stores in City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum, for those who are keen to experience the infinite possibilities of the award-winning phone including the new SuperSensing Cine Camera system co-engineered with Leica.

Setting new standards in every area from aesthetic design to hardware engineering and software innovation, the king of smartphones has received several accolades globally. Known as the pinnacle of mobile technological development, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro comes with Huawei EMUI 10, which uses different open source codes, including Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The new device does not pre-install Google Mobile Services, and users will be able to download and enjoy the applications from the Huawei AppGallery preinstalled in the device.

Inspired by the design principle of minimalism, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro showcases the perfect example of how aesthetic design fuses with technology and hosts the latest Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). And Users will be able to download and enjoy the preinstalled applications from the Huawei AppGallery. All existing Huawei devices, whether sold or being sold in Oman will continue using Google Mobile Services such as Google Play and Gmail along with required updates.

“In a major milestone, the Huawei Consumer Business Group recently announced shipping 200 million smartphones to date in 2019 globally, 64 days earlier than the same period last year,” said Ian Li, Head of Huawei CBG, Middle East Multi Countries (Oman, Qatar and Bahrain). “This growth has been transcending borders. If we look at Oman, we have seen an almost 25 per cent sales increase up until November, an exciting prospect for us as we introduce Huawei enthusiasts in the Sultanate to the next era of smartphones. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the king of smartphones is designed to offer users an unrivalled experience every step of the way from chipset to video to photography, as well as wired and wireless supercharger. We are bringing the most seamless technology into our customers’ lives, while welcoming them on our journey to building a fully connected and intelligent world.”

