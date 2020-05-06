HSBC Bank Oman appoints new CEO

HSBC Bank Oman SAOG has announced the appointment of Melika Betley (pictured) as Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1, 2020, subject to regulatory approvals, succeeding Andrew Long.

Melika has been with HSBC for 20 years, and brings to the role substantial international banking experience from the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

“I am delighted to be joining HSBC Bank Oman as CEO. HSBC has supported the economic and social development of the Sultanate for more than 70 years, and I look forward to building on that heritage and to helping our customers achieve their ambitions for the future,” Melika said.

Melika joins HSBC Bank Oman from HSBC Bahrain, where she has served as CEO since April 2017. Before Bahrain, Melika held a number of senior positions with HSBC in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, including Regional Head of Legal and Compliance, in a career that has covered all lines of business, as well as operations and technology.

Commenting on the appointment, Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chairman of HSBC Bank Oman said: “I am confident that in Melika we have found a successor who will lead HSBC Bank Oman in its next phase of growth and development, by leveraging HSBC’s global network and our deep roots in the MENAT region to connect our Omani customers to opportunities around the world, and to connect global investors to the significant potential in the Sultanate.”

