How much it cost for private PCR tests in Oman?

The Ministry of Health has announced the costs of Covid-19 tests to be conducted in private hospitals.

As per the list from the ministry, the time taken to conduct the test varies between 45 and 120 minutes.

The RT-PCR test that costs RO35 35 uses a manual method to detect the infection and the sample is taken using a nasal swab. The time taken to get the result is over 120 minutes and the report is issued within 2 to 3 days.

The POC-PCR automated test costs RO50 and the sample is taken using a nasal swab sample. It takes 45 minutes and the report is issued in one day.

The serological test looks for past infections using a blood sample and needs one hour to get the result. The report is issued within two hours for RO15.