How a deep emotional pride led an Omani writer to pen a book of poetry

Books are her friends, writing and cooking are her passions, and so it was natural for Fawziya al Maskiry author of the book ‘Tender Breeze’ to write a cookery book titled, ‘A Taste to Remember’.

“Ever since school days, I had always been attracted to books, particularly books in poetry. I used to recite poetry in school competitions and had won prizes for it. However, it was not until I arrived in Oman in 1974 that I began to actually put down my thoughts in paper. I believe it was the beauty of the land that inspired me. Subsequently, the enormity of the constructions and developments in every sphere in the country practically mesmerized me into a feeling of deep emotional pride and joy that led me into writing,” noted Fawziya.

All these emotions were expressed in her book, ‘Tender Breeze’, published in 1996, and it turned out to be that she was the first Omani woman to publish poetry book in English.

By November 2010, Fawziya had found a platform to express her patriotism with her next book, ‘A Leader with a vision’. She dedicated the collection of poems to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the 40th National Day of the Sultanate.

“Through these poems, I wanted the whole world to know of our country, our progress and of our great pride towards our beloved leader,” noted Fawziya.

Her poem titled ‘A Leader’s Vision’ goes like this:

From under the shade of a tree

He said we can learn

Old and young

Our Country’s future is his concern.

Noble lessons indeed

From our Sultan, we learn

That we all must heed

Keeping aside all greed

To help those in need

And make peace with all beings.

Wise lessons we learn

To sow the seeds

Of love beyond creed

For a nation so great

Worthy of our Sultan Qaboos

bin Said.

Building our country

From sand and stone

Embracing windswept deserts

To flourish, green

Following the lessons of

Our Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Reflecting on the years of renaissance she had personally experienced Fawziya wrote down in her book yet another poem titled ‘The Sultan Qaboos Rose.’

Renaissance of superlatives,

an ecstasy

Reminiscent of our days of glory

The sultan’s dynasty

Steeped in history of achievement,

a legacy

Shining through our Sultan

Qaboos bin Said.

The red rose, a sign of concern

For nations to appreciate

and discern

A symbol of new initiatives

And new beginnings

Growing with confidence

Hope and blossoming.

The rose, a symbol of recognition

Of our Sultan’s commitment

To the enhancement of mankind

And his environment.

For Fawziya who received her education in Zanzibar and the United Kingdom, who worked at the Ministry of Information as Director of Liaison Department for ten years and at Omantel for another 17 years as a senior expert in Media and Information, it was a retirement that took her back to her passion — writing.

As she reflected, she saw Oman as ‘Jewel of Arabia’:

Long it did remain

Little known to the world

Until the renaissance came

To reveal to all

God’s blessings

To this land Oman.

A coastline of snowy sand

That stretches for miles and miles

Sparkling sea, crystal clear

Expose below coral galore

That dazzle and please the eye.

The rugged mountains

With frankincense fragrance

The green joyful valleys

Embraced by whispering palm trees

Gently swaying in the

scented breeze.

Publishing her books were as important as conveying her admiration towards the leader and the land. She believes any dream can be attained through motivation. In addition to having the determination, the reason behind her success has been her three children Nahla, Nada and Dr Fahad along with her biggest supporter her late husband Hamed al Kindy.

The jewel, Oman, must continue to shine and inspire many more and for readers who are going through the lines of Fawziya’s poems in the year 2020, they find tears flow easily as poems through our history have had a way of cherishing memories.