Hotline sought to report wildlife violations

“The white fox can be found in Bidiya, behind Jaalan, and other parts of South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The white fox is found in the deserts and the red fox is found in the mountains,” he said.

Social media users commented that there is a need to spread more awareness on nature conservation.

“Let us call on everyone to preserve wildlife so that they are safe and sustainable in their natural environment,” said a tweet from the Environment Authority.

The public took to social media and requested urgent need for a hotline to report wildlife violations.

Animal owners, however, say that fox, in general, is a threat to their goats and hens. “Animals are part of their livelihood,” they said.

“Persistent violations such as these can threaten wildlife and reduce wildlife diversity,” tweeted Hilal al Briki and added, “it could lead to the extinction of certain species.”

“Wildlife is national wealth that must be preserved and not be drawn into such irresponsible practices,” he pointed out.

Environmentalist and an expert on plants of Oman, Salim al Rahbi said, “I see red fox very often close to my house in Ibra and at night they can be heard. In the desert, it is the white fox – the sand fox. Farmers do have their concerns, but that cannot be rectified by killing the wild animals. People should invest in good stockade fence instead.”

“If there is a decrease in the number of wild animals, the ecological balance will be disturbed,” he noted.

The Arabian red foxes live in burrows and become active at night, which is when they hunt. According to some of the twitter users, people also look out for them at night even in the mountains. Al Hajar Mountains and the mountains of Dhofar are considered ideal habitats for them but very often they are seen in cities too. Wildlife in Oman is protected. In 1999 the sand fox got featured in Oman’s stamp. In 2021 it popped into the news due to wildlife violations but churned out immense support from people in general.