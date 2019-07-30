Hotels in Muscat gear up for Eid al Adha holidays

Muscat, July 30 –

With Eid al Adha Holidays expected to start from the end of the next week, hotels in Oman are hoping to capitalise on domestic and regional tourists.

Most of the online listings show high occupancy rates between August 10 and 14. In Muscat, prices start from RO 20 per night for unrated hotels while for the rated hotels tariffs start could be in the range of RO 30 to RO 40 per night (lowest for the one-star hotels.)

In Salalah, the popular destination during khareef season, prices start from RO 20 to 25 per night for hotel apartments.

Expectedly, most of the hotels are showing the last minute booking activities with only a few rooms left for these popular days.

“We are expecting good occupancy in Muscat hotels because of the long holidays and school vacations in most parts of the Gulf,” Magaret, senior sales executive of a popular hotel brand.

She added, ‘‘Coming after a long lean season, prices will remain competitive for the guests as hotels won’t try to hurt their demand by exaggerating the rates.”

At total of 307,800 European guests occupied the 3-5 star hotels until the end of April 2019, with an increase of 24.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2018, making up the largest number among the total number of guests.

A total of 683,150 guests occupied the 3-5 star hotels until the end of April 2019 with an increase of 20 per cent compared to same period of 2018.