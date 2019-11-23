Hotel revenues up by 8 pc till September

MUSCAT: The total revenues of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 8 per cent to RO 155.235 million till the end of September 2019, compared to RO 143.693 million for the same period of the previous year. However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 7.4 per cent to reach 51.4 per cent at the end of September 2019 against 55.5 per cent for the same period of 2018, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels showed a significant increase by 18.7 per cent in the nine-month period of 2019, reaching 1,252,163 from 1,055,118 guests for the same period of 2018.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 398,013. This was followed by 387,914 Omani guests and 158,371 Asian tourists till the end of September 2019, according to the data released by NCSI. There was a rise in the number of American guests, GCC and Oceanian guests and other Arab guests by 30.8 per cent, 0.3 per cent, 11.2 per cent and 18 per cent to reach 49,467; 153,811; 11,873; and 54,689 guests, respectively. However, there was a drop in the number of African guests by 2.5 per cent to reach 8,825 guests. Omani hotels received 1.49 million guests and the hotels generated a total revenues of RO 214.1 million in 2018. — ONA

