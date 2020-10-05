Local Main 

Hospitals in Muscat nearing capacity: Minister

Muscat: The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, said on Monday that the capacity of hospitals in Muscat to handle patients is nearing the saturation point with Covid-19 patients, especially in intensive care.

“Whether we like it or not, the pandemic situation still prevails in society. At the same time, the wheel of the economy must keep moving and this will only happen with the opening of activities. It is sad that we exceeded 100,000 cases in the Sultanate on Sunday and reported 42 deaths in just three days, including the weekend.”

The Ministry of Health on Monday said 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 535, of which 207 are in intensive care units (ICU).

Al Saeedi said that unfortunately some citizens and residents are not following the safety procedures and warned against holding weddings, gatherings, and events for condolences, which only add to the sorrow of the people.”

 

