Hospitals’ Directors meet online

Muscat: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Specialized Medical Care, held on Monday a meeting through video conferencing involving hospitals’ directors.

The meeting, chaired by the MOH’s Director General of Specialized Medical Care Dr Kadhim Jafar Sulaiman, aimed at addressing spectrum of topics related to strengthening hospitals performance amid the current spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the pressure it places on the various health services.

The meeting touched upon the commencement of the first phase of ventilators distribution to hospitals in addition to other preventive and consumable materials used during COVID-19 patients screening.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the distribution of Corona Virus Disease 2019 testing machines (PCR) to number of hospitals, as well as regulating work at the hospitals’ outpatient clinics and performing necessary surgeries.

A number of different topics and proposals were reviewed in the meeting towards promoting hospitals services amid the Coronavirus pandemic. –ONA