Honesty pays back

An expatriate employee here had a shock of his life when he chanced upon an abandoned pouch full of cash in the CBD area recently.

Thomas, who works as an office boy with a company here, was so honest that he would not keep it for himself despite his financial obligations back home in the Indian state of Kerala.

His conscience conquered all the evil thoughts that had propped up in his mind and handed over the money to his office.

“I had tears in my eyes while handing over the pouch not for having done that, but for having the courage to do that”, an emotional Thomas told the Observer.

His colleagues, with no clues about the owner of the pouch, shared the incident in a couple of WhatsApp groups only to receive some feedback but the genuine owner remained elusive.

However, a small logo of a fast food chain was spotted somewhere on the pouch as a clue, and they subsequently contacted the fast food branch nearby.

A group of Omani employees approached the outlet and came to know that the money packet belonged to a raffle draw winner.

Amina, an Omani woman, was in despair since morning after losing the cash somewhere in the CBD area. Once she got the lost money back, she offered Thomas some money as a token of gratitude, but he politely refused.

Knowing the incident, T K Vijayan, MD of Global Group, organised a felicitation ceremony and offered its honest employee, Thomas, an amount equivalent to the sum that he returned to Amina. This was followed by support from other employees who pooled in small amounts to support their honest colleague.

