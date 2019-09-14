Homemade Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients

120 g Risotto Rice (Arboreo)

35 g White onions

50 g Butter (Unsalted, one stick, chopped in cubes)

120 g Portobello Mushroom

(You can also use regular champignon mushroom)

20 g Fresh Rosemary

100 g Parmesan Cheese

470 ml Vegetable Stock(about 2 cups)

Salt

Pepper

METHOD

Heat the butter in a deep frying pan and sauté onions with butter until it changes a bit of colour (do not make it golden brown).

Add rice and stir with a wooden spoon. Let it cook for about 2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock

Tip: To make the vegetable stock, get yourself one onion, one carrot, one celery stick, garlic and herbs, and let it boil for about an hour. Strain and keep aside.

Let it simmer and slow cook the Risotto until the rice has absorbed all the liquid, stirring every minute with a wooden spoon.

Turn off the heat and add butter, cheese, salt and pepper. Using the pot mix it with a movement, do not use a spoon to mix.

Tip: The secret of a good Risotto is not to use the spoon while mixing it, mix it with a movement of the pot to make it creamy. For the mushroom mix, sauté the mushrooms in oil and a cube of butter until golden brown. Add rosemary, salt and pepper to taste.

Add the mushroom mix and combine everything before serving. Put in a bowl, topped with Burrata cheese or truffle oil and serve.

ABOUT THIS DISH

Originally from Uruguay, my roots also lie in Italy as my great grandfather migrated from a city called Avellino in the south of Italy to the Uruguayan city of Montevideo. Cooking Italian food, particularly Risotto, is a heritage he and his family has passed on to me.

To cook Risotto the Italian way, you need to get a deep frying pan

(Tip: I recommend using this instead of a shallow pan). produced because they reach the consumer faster.

Chef Marcos Rosso is a master chef and boundary pusher. The Uruguayan native has cooked up a storm in Vietnam, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, and the USA, and is now bringing what’s New/Next to Muscat’s food scene. Joining W Muscat’s CHAR, he’s here to fan the flames of flavour and take meat out of the mainstream.

Used to keeping his cool behind a hot grill, Marcos has worked in steak houses, world-class hotels, golf country clubs, family and speciality restaurants. He is fluent in flavour and specialises in international styles with a playful twist.

Whether you’re hungry for bold global dishes, salads meant for sharing, or succulent prime steaks, he’ll give pretty much anything a go on the grill. Marcos knows that food is the way to the heart and is sure to keep you pulsing.