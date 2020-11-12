Home isolation period can’t be considered as sick leave: Minister

Muscat: The home isolation period of a person who returns from travel cannot be considered as sick leave and the traveler must deduct that period from his leave balance, the Minister of Health said on Thursday.

All passengers arriving in Oman are required to present a negative PCR test conducted within 96 hours prior to the scheduled time of arrival in Oman. The PCR test shall be a validated and certified medical test result.

A citizen who tests positive after recovering from COVID-19 is allowed to travel to Oman, after providing proof that he has completed the prescribed quarantine period before taking the COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure for Oman.

The quarantine period is seven days from the date of arrival in Oman if the passenger has negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test conducted on arrival and another PCR test conducted on the eighth day. If the passenger does not wish to undertake a PCR test on the eight-day, the quarantine will continue for (14) days from the date of arrival.

He added that the 70% attendance rate in offices is subject to review according to the epidemiological situation. While 30% of the employees are supposed to work remotely, there are some jobs that cannot be done from home, which has been left to the discretion of the department managers.