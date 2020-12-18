Holders Seeb commence league campaign in style

MUSCAT, Dec 18 – Holders Seeb commenced their campaign at 2020-2021 Omantel League with a 4-0 victory over Musannah at Al Rustaq Sports Complex on Thursday.

The guest impressed since the earlier game as Seeb’s Zaher al Aghbari netted the opening goal in the second minute.

The national team youngster and Dhofar former player, Salah al Yahyai struck the second goal while Abdulaziz al Maqbali increased the margin to 3-0 as he added the third goal from a penalty to end the first half.

The defending champion continued their demonstration in the second half and managed to score the fourth goal by Ali al Busaidy. The triumph meant Seeb clinched the first winning points and commenced the league matches on a bright note.

The runner up of the previous season, Dhofar sent a strong message to all the league teams as they emerged a comfortable 4-1 winner over the neighbours Al Ettihad at Al Saada Sports Complex.

The first goal in the game struck by Al Ettihad’s Moiad Awadh. Omar al Malki equalised and brought the match to the point of origin.

In the second half, Dhofar registered a strong comeback as they struck three goals by Abdullah Fawaz, Lawsen Bikai and Harib al Saadi.

The referee of the match showed a red card on Al Ettihad’s Moiad Awadh in the dying minutes at 86th minute. The victory ensured the first three points for Dhofar in the league.

Al Nasr snatched three crucial points from the hosts Saham as they came back from behind to beat hosts 2-1 to grab the initial victory points.

At Sohar Sports Complex, Saham took an early lead when Mohammed al Ghassani found the net and led the hosts 1-0.

The Dhofar-based team, Al Nasr, registered a strong comeback from behind as they managed to score the equaliser by Hamed al Habsi and the winning goal by Jasim al Noubi in the dying minutes.

The champion of the 2019-2020 first division league Nizwa broke the ice as they recorded a strong start in the top tier league.

The Al Dakhiliyah-based team clinched the winning points from the opponent Al Nahdha.

At Nizwa Sports Complex, Ahmed al Shibli and Ahmed al Adawi netted the important goals for the hosts while the consultation goal of Al Nahdha came by Fahad al Jabri.

Related