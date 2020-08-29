HM’s vision to adopt advanced technologies to reflect on MoT’s plan

Muscat: Dr. Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, said “The Ministry’s competencies and structure translate His Majesty’s vision to adopt the advanced technologies to boost the national economy.”

Communications and Information Technology confirms that the Ministry keeps in mind the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on facilitating service delivery to citizens and businesses and accelerating the steps of completing the implementation of eGovernment, putting them at the top priorities of the Ministry’s business plan.

Digital transformation and eGovernment

Dr. Ali Al Shidhani said: “His Majesty’s attention to the role of communications and information technology sector in supporting and promoting social and economic development has been evident since His first speech last February, as His Majesty’s messages were focused on encouraging innovation, employing artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and providing young people with the future skills to enable them to contribute to building the nation and progressing its prosperity. His Majesty also stressed that the government will follow up the progress of this aspect; therefore, we, at the ministry, will review and reevaluate all strategies, plans and projects, and will set clear and specific goals and action programs to accelerate the digital transformation and complete the implementation of eGovernment.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Shidhani added: “The directives of His Majesty to provide computers to higher education students from social security segment and those with low income, and the government’s rapid endeavor to deliver the communication and internet services to 598 villages and rural areas in the Sultanate during this year , confirm His Majesty’s interest to empower all citizens of the nation with technical services and knowledge. The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology will work side by side with all partners in the communications and information technology sector to improve the quality of the services to meet the needs of citizens and the strategic sectors.”

Future science and skills

Dr. Ali Al Shidhani indicated that the Ministry’s competencies in relation to the advanced technologies came as a translation of His Majesty’s vision of moving forward to grasp the science and skills of future, and enhancing the use of advanced technologies and employing them to improve the competitive capabilities of the national economy. This comes in line with Oman’s 2040 vision, which considered this sector as a supporter and enabler of economic sectors; thus, the Ministry was entrusted with unprecedented and new competencies such as setting up the national space program, supporting programs for developing uses and applications of space science and technology, establishing infrastructure for the development and manufacturing of space systems and satellites, and transferring and adopting advanced technology in the information technology industry. These competencies were translated through the ministry’s structure as there are a center for space, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, directorates for infrastructure and digital platforms, stimulating the sector, building future skills and empowering other sectors. Accordingly, we are working in the Ministry to set work paths within all these competencies under specific indicators that measure performance and achievement, and we will work to achieve these goals in partnership and cooperation with all government entities, the private sector, and Omani experts and specialists in the field of technology and communications. we will also benefit from all ideas and opinions that contribute to improve the ministry’s work and projects.