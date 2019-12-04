HM the Sultan receives written message from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said has received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dealing with the invitation to attend the 40th Summit of the GCC Leaders, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

during this month.

The message was received by Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers when he received today Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, Secretary General of the GCC, who conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan.

Sayyid Fahd asked the Secretary General of the GCC to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al- Saud along with his best wishes. Sayyid Fahd stressed that the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan is always keen to support the GCC march of cooperation and the fraternal bonds among its countries to achieve ambitions of the GCC peoples towards a prosperous future with welfare and stability.

The meeting exchanged viewpoints on the issues listed on the agenda of the next summit that would strengthen further cooperation and coordination in order to preserve the achievements of the GCC countries. On his turn, the Secretary General of the GCC expressed his best wishes and thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the continuous support to the GCC and its Secretariat General to serve the GCC common interests.The meeting was attended by Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. –ONA