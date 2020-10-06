HM the Sultan receives thanks cable from King of KSA

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Jalawi al Saud.

King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s generous feelings and sincere prayers, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA