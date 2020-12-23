HM the Sultan receives thanks cable from Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Shaikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah.

In the cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA