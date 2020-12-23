Main 

HM the Sultan receives thanks cable from Emir of Kuwait

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of Shaikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah.

In the cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9154 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

India’s first cruise line to offer Muscat in international itinerary

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on India’s first cruise line to offer Muscat in international itinerary

Need to meet basic services: Majlis Ash’shura

Oman Observer Comments Off on Need to meet basic services: Majlis Ash’shura

HM gets Arab rights award

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM gets Arab rights award