HM The Sultan Receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace today Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, Deputy Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and his accompanying delegation who arrived here today to offer condolences on the demise of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, Prince Salman expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect the Crown Prince and the brotherly people of Bahrain against all harms.