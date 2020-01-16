HM the Sultan receives congratulatory cables

FORWARD MARCH: World leaders wish success to His Majesty on assumption of power

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received cables of congratulations on the occasion of him assuming power.

His Majesty has received congratulatory cables from: the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco; President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt; President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan; President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Republic of the Maldives; President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China; President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation; President Klaus Iohannis of Romania; President Simonetta Sommaruga of the Swiss Confederation; President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus; Kim Jong-un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; President Janusz Adir of Hungary; Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Viktor Orbán Prime Minister of Hungary; and President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein of Zanzibar.

His Majesty has also received cables of congratulations from senior world officials, their highnesses, their excellencies, advisers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police and other security apparatuses, honourable members of the State Council, members of the Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic missions in the Sultanate, representatives of the international organisations and authorities, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

In their cables, they expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and success in leading the blessed march initiated by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, and leading the Omani people towards further progress and prosperity.

— ONA