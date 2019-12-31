Front Stories Local 

HM the Sultan in stable condition: Diwan statement

Muscat: The Diwan of Royal Court on Tuesday issued a statement reading as follows:

“His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said is in stable condition, thanks and praise be to the Almighty Allah, and is continuing the programme of prescribed treatment.

His Majesty the Sultan, May the Almighty Allah  protect him, expresses his deep thanks and appreciation to the loyal people of Oman, all over the beloved homeland, for their heartfelt sentiments, sincere wishes and for rallying of support around their leadership.

His Majesty the Sultan prays to the Almighty Allah to protect Oman and its loyal people and to grant them further progress and prosperity so that the triumphant march of development and growth will attain its planned goals, God willing.” –ONA

 

 

