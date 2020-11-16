Front Stories 

HM the Sultan grants Royal Commendation Order to some media personnel

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday granted the Order of Royal Commendation, 3rd Class, to some media personnel in recognition of their positive contributions that served the Omani media march.

They were Ibrahim bin Amir bin Nassir al Yahmadi, Hassan bin Salim bin Juma al Farsi and Mohammed bin Ali bin Saleh al Marjabi.

The awardees were presented with the Royal Commendation Order by Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, when he received them at his office on Monday. –ONA

 

