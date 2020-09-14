Local 

HM the Sultan congratulates Presidents of Nicaragua, Honduras

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Daniel Ortega the Republic of Nicaragua on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Ortega and the friendly people of Nicaragua further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Juan Orlando Hernandez of the Republic of Honduras on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Hernandez and the friendly people of Honduras further progress and prosperity. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7880 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Dancers bid to enter Guinness Records

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dancers bid to enter Guinness Records

Majlis A’Shura to discuss draft law on selective goods tax

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majlis A’Shura to discuss draft law on selective goods tax

Shops to pay fine for not following safety measures

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shops to pay fine for not following safety measures