HM the Sultan congratulates Presidents of Nicaragua, Honduras

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Daniel Ortega the Republic of Nicaragua on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Ortega and the friendly people of Nicaragua further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has also sent a similar cable of congratulations to President Juan Orlando Hernandez of the Republic of Honduras on his country’s Independence Anniversary.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Hernandez and the friendly people of Honduras further progress and prosperity. –ONA