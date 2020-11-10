Main 

HM the Sultan congratulates Presidents of Guinea, Angola

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea on the occasion of re-electing him as a president of his country for a new presidential term.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Conde in leading the Guinean friendly people towards further progress and welfare, and the good relations between the two countries further progress and growth.

Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to President Joao Manuel Gonzalez Lorenzo of the Republic of Angola on his country’s national day.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Lorenzo and the friendly people of Angola. –ONA

