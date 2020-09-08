HM the Sultan congratulates President of North Korea

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to Kim Jong-un, First Secretary of the Workers’ Party, First Chairman of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army on the occasion of the 72nd Anniversary of the Founding of the Republic.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Kim and his country’s friendly people. –ONA